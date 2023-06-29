Exclusive! Bijay Anand on Adipurush getting negative response, “It is a director’s vision, his dream, his reality and his choice”

MUMBAI:Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush was released on 16th June 2023. The film received negative reviews and even the word of mouth was poor. After a bumper opening, Adipurush started showing a drop at the box office and it failed to make a mark at the ticket windows.



Apart from Prabhas, Kriti, and Saif, the movie also featured many other actors in pivotal roles, and one of them was Bijay Anand. The actor played the role of Brahma in the movie and it was a cameo.



TellyChakkar recently interacted with Bijay and when asked about Adipurush getting a negative response, the actor said, “I feel that a director is like a painter. A painter sees an empty canvas and paints what he wants. It is his vision, his dream, his reality and his choice, and especially in Om Raut’s case, his own money. You may be aware that he is one of the producers of the film.”



“All I’m saying is that in the creative world, one should keep in mind that when directors start making movies only by their perception of what the audience will appreciate, creativity will die,” he added.



While Bijay Anand was last seen in Adipurush, the actor has many interesting projects lined up. He will be seen in a web series titled Sultan of Delhi, and movies like Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Crakk.



