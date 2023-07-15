Exclusive! Bijay Anand on still being remembered for Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, “It feels good to have been a part of a silver jubilee film”

Bijay Anand has been a part of many movies, TV shows, and OTT series. But, the actor is still mainly remembered for playing the role of Kajol’s boyfriend in Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha.
MUMBAI: Bijay Anand has been a part of many movies, TV shows, and OTT series like Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, Siya Ke Ram, Karenjit Kaur - The Untold Story of Sunny Leone, Shershaah, IB71, Adipurush, and others. But, the actor is still mainly remembered for playing the role of Kajol’s boyfriend in Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha.

When TellyChakkar recently interacted with Bijay, we asked him about how he feels about being still remembered for his role in Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, to which the actor said, “It feels good to have been a part of a silver jubilee film of course. But as you know, immediately after this film I quit acting for 17 long years and returned only with Siya Ke Ram.”

“What this industry has always been curious about and asked me is what happened that made me take this drastic step. They are still asking and wondering (laughs),” he added.

Bijay Anand was last seen in Adipurush in which he had a cameo. While talking about his upcoming movies, the actor told us, “I have Sultan of Delhi, a web series directed by Milan Luthria, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and Crakk coming up next along with some other productions I am currently in talks with.”

Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha completes 25 years of its release today. The film was directed by Anees Bazmee and it was a super hit at the box office.

