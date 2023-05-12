Exclusive! Boyz and Phone Bhoot actor Nikhil Mehta to be seen in Luv Ranjan’s next

MUMBAI : Keeping the promise to deliver some great news from OTT, Movies and television, we are back with another explosive information from the entertainment world.

Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Nikhil Mehta is all set to be seen in an upcoming movie of Luv Ranjan. Yes you heard right, Actor Nikhil Mehta who is known for Ishaan (2010), Phone Bhoot (2022) and Sar Car Ki Seva Mei (2020) is now all set to be seen in the coming movie titled Wild Wild Punjab directed by Luv Ranjan

Well the detailed information about the character played by the actor is still awaited but we shall look forward to see what the actor has to offer with the movie.

