Exclusive! Child actor Arisht Jain to be seen in Khichdi 2

TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in getting exclusive news from the entertainment industry, and here’s an exclusive news about Khichdi 2. Child actor Arisht Jain will be seen playing a pivotal role in the film.
MUMBAI: A few days ago, it was announced that Khichdi 2 is all set to release on Diwali this year. The movie stars Supriya Pathak, Rajeev Mehta, Anang Desai, Vandana Pathak, and Jamnadas Majethia in the lead roles.

Arisht will be portraying the role of Jacky in Khichdi 2. Jacky and Chukky’s characters were an integral part of the TV show as well as the first part of the film.

Yash Mittal and Richa Bhadra played the role of Jacky and Chukky in the TV show and in the first instalment of the movie, Markand Soni and Kesar Majethia portrayed the role of Jacky and Chukky.

The first part, Khichdi – The Movie, had done well at the box office. The expectations from the second instalment are quite high. The date announcement video of the film was very entertaining, and it surely made us laugh out loud. The movie also stars Farah Khan in a cameo.

Khichdi 2 will clash at the box office with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3.

