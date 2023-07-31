Exclusive! Choreographer Shabina Khan says, “I never had to ask for it, I have always got the credit”

Shabina Khan is one of the most popular choreographers in the Hindi film industry. TellyChakkar recently interacted with Shabina and spoke to her about getting credit as the choreographer on YouTube.
MUMBAI: When a song is launched on YouTube, we usually see that from music composers to singers to actors to filmmakers, everyone’s name is mentioned, but the song’s choreographer’s name is not mentioned in the credits below the video. However, things are changing and Shabina Khan who has choreographed songs for many films was recently given the credit on YT for her songs in Gadar 2.

TellyChakkar recently interacted with Shabina and when asked about getting credit as the choreographer, she said, “I don’t feel that it’s late because whenever I have choreographed a song I have been given the credit. The reason behind that might be that I have started choreographing all the songs of a film.”

“But yes, I feel that everyone should get credit. I won’t say that it is late because I have been getting credit for a very long time. So, it depends on project to project or the music company whether they want to give the credit or not. I never had to ask for it, I have always got the credit,” she added.

Shabina has choreographed songs for many hit films like Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Tubelight, Unnchai, and others. She has worked with stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and many more. But, while talking to us, she revealed that she dreams of choreographing Shah Rukh Khan.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


    
 

