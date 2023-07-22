Exclusive! Cirkus director Rohit Shetty says, “To smile during the difficult times is an art”

MUMBAI: Rohit Shetty is one of the most successful directors that we have in the Hindi film industry. He is known for making grand masala entertainers that are in the action or comedy genre. While he has made many action films like Singham, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi, he is known for his comedies like the Golmaal franchise.

TellyChakkar recently interacted with Rohit Shetty and when asked about how much comedy is important for him in his life, the filmmaker said, “Comedy is very important. It’s very important to have humour; to make people laugh and to have happiness in life is important. Even to smile during difficult times is an art. Comedy is the most difficult thing, it is more difficult than action.”

When asked if he is happy to be known for comedy, Rohit said, “I am happy because people are happy and I am good at it. I enjoy it, so I am happy in this space.”

While Rohit Shetty’s next film is going to be Singham 3 with Ajay Devgn, everyone is eagerly waiting for Golmaal 5, and every time the filmmaker is asked when he is going to make the next instalment of the comedy franchise.

Meanwhile, currently, Rohit is seen as the host of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13. The shooting of the show took place in Cape Town, and celebs like Daisy Shah, Archana Gautam, Shiv Thakare, Aishwarya Sharma, and others are a part of the show.

