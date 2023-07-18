Wow! "Singham 3 is 10 times bigger than Sooryavanshi" Rohit Shetty

MUMBAI: The mass director of Indian cinema Rohit Shetty has created a strong mark in the heart and Minds of the fans and also in the acting industry with his movie. The director is the current talk of the town for his upcoming reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi.

In one of his media interaction Rohit Shetty says that he is very excited for the movies Singham 3 and this time the fans will get to see a different Singham and Singham 3 is 10 times bigger than Sooryavanshi.

The film maker also said that there is time for Singham 3, he is currently working on his OTT series The Indian Police Force with Siddharth Malhotra and Singham 3 will take around 3 to 4 months to be started.

This statement of Rohit Shetty has grabbed the attention of the fans and have increased the excitement, Singham 3 is considered as one of the much anticipated movies and all eyes are for the further announcement with regards to the movie.

