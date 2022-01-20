Exclusive! CONFIRMED: Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha gets postponed to this date

MUMBAI : The upcoming movie of Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor titled Laal Singh Chaddha has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced. Over time, we have seen many glimpses and the pictures Aamir's different looks from the movie.

Looking at the glimpses all over social media, fans were eagerly waiting for the movie, which was supposed to hit the big screen on 14th April 2022, but due to the rise of covid and omicron cases in the country, there was news that the release of the movie will be pushed ahead.

And now, as per reports, the new release date of Lal Singh Chaddha will be 11th August.

ALSO READ – (Congratulations! Sunny Leone hits a MILESTONE)

Yes, you heard right. If reports are to be believed, the much-awaited film is all set to hit the big screen on 11th August 2022.

No doubt it has been a long time that fans have seen superstar Aamir Khan on the big screen. Thugs of Hindostan released in 2018 was the last work of the actor. The audience will have to wait a little longer for the release now.

Laal Singh Chaddha is directed by Advait Chandan. The screenplay is written by Eric Roth and Atul Kulkarni. The film is produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Viacom18 Studios, and Paramount Pictures. The movie is a remake of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump.

Well how excited are you to watch the movie? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (INTELLECTUAL: Checkout some extremely THOUGHT PROVOKING QUOTES by Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput ahead of his birth anniversary!)