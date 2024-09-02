Exclusive! "Crakk is anyone who has passion" Vidyut Jammwal

MUMBAI : Movie Crakk has been grabbing the attention of the fans ever since the teaser was out, the movie that has great names like Vidyut Jammwal, Nora Fatehi, Amy Jackson, Arjun Rampal, Ankit Mohan, Tomasz Drankowski, Aarash Shah is indeed one of the big banner movies of the year, today finally the trailer of the movie was out, the trailer was launched with a press conference held in Mumbai and was attended by the cast along with the director.

While interacting with the fans and media actor Vidyut Jammwal shares the meaning of the world Crakk and the context of the movie, the actor shared Crakk is anyone and everyone who has passion for anything in his life, Crakk ia person who will do things what he loves laot, headds he just loves when someone tells him that he is Crakk and he is crakk for few thing in his life, the actor also shares the movie deals with such Crakk people who are putting their lives stake for something.

Also on performing great stunts over the time and pushing the boundaries the actor adds that he just loved what he has been doing over the time and he is really happy that his fans and audience are always expecting the best out of him and he says he will continue to do so.

The actor also shared that one should not get the habbot of luxury life as it does not allow your abilities to grow, he purposely push himself to hard situations to test his abilities, he has gone to unknown places and spent some alone time, the actor says it is important to spend some alone time with yourself.

Indeed the trailer of the movie Crakk is already getting a biu thumbs up from the fans all over and we look forward to see what the team has to offer with the movie, movie Crakk is all set hoit the big screens on 23rd February 2024

Crakk is produced by Vidyut Jammwal, Abbas Sayyed under the Production of Action Hero Films.

