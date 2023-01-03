Exclusive! Crash course and Flesh fame actor Jayant Rawal roped in for movie Jawaan

Actor Jayant Rawal who is known for web series Crash course and Flesh is now all set to collaborate for an upcoming project of Red Chillies titled Jawan.
MUMBAI : Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood digital and television, Tellychakkar is back with another explosive information from the entertainment world.

Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Jayant Rawal is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie of Red Chillies titled Jawan. 

Yes you heard right! Actor Jayant Rawal who has been winning the hearts of the fans with his beautiful acting contribution with projects like Flesh and Crash course is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie Jawaan which stars Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara in the leading roles.

Well the detailed information about the character which will be played by the actor Jayant Rawal is still awaited but we look forward to see what different he has to offer in this upcoming movie thriller, as the movie is considered as one of the much awaited movies of the year and of superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

What are your views on this news and how excited are you for the movie Jawaan?

Do let us know in the comment section below.

