Exclusive! Dahan’s Bhumika Dube roped in for Taapsee Pannu’s Phir Aai Haseen Dillruba?

MUMBAI:TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

A lot of new movies are in the pipeline and will soon go on the floor. There are some that are all set for launches in the coming days.

Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, we are back with another explosive information from the entertainment world.

ALSO READ:What! Taapsee Pannu spills the beans if she will ever talk to Kangana Ranaut, says “problem usse hai…”

Haseen Dillruba was a 2021 romantic thriller movie produced by Anand L Rai.



The movie starred Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane in the lead roles. Haseen Dillruba received a mixed response from critics and audiences, but still, the makers have planned a sequel to the movie. It is not yet revealed whether this one will release in theatres or it will get an OTT release.



The sequel titled ‘Phir Aai Haseen Dillruba’, is under the process of shooting. The story will seemingly take place in Agra. Apart from Taapsee, the film will also star Vikrant Massey and Sunny Kaushal.

TellyChakkar has some exclusive updates from the movie.

As per sources, Actress Bhumika Dube, will be seen in the movie.



Bhumika has been a part of many series and movies like, Your Honor, Dahan, Motichor Chaknachoor and more.



The release date, of the movie is not released yet but fans are assuming that it will release sometime next year.



Are you excited to watch the movie?



Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!Taapsee Pannu reveals poster of the sequel of 'Haseen Dillruba'

https://www.tellychakkar.com/movie/movie-news/taapsee-pannu-reveals-poster-of-the-sequel-of-haseen-dillruba-230111