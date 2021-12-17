EXCLUSIVE: Deepika is an ultimate example of elegance and grace: Sahil Khattar

MUMBAI: Actor Sahil Khattar in this exclusive interview with Tellychakkar.com talks about his upcoming film 83. He speaks about his experience of working with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. He also shares some memories while shooting for the film.

How was your experience of working with Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone?

Deepika is an ultimate example of elegance and grace. It was a fun and wonderful experience of working with her. Ranveer and I used to make a parody of songs. He always made me feel like his younger brother. He has taught me a lot while shooting for the film. And I feel glad that I used to dance to his songs like a fan but after working with him. My journey from a fan to a friend has been so wonderful with Ranveer Singh.

Tell us about your experience of working with Kabir Khan?

Kabir Khan is a very funny man. He is not only a master storyteller or one of the biggest filmmakers, but he is also a very funny person and many people do not know about this side of him.

Can you share any memories of shooting for 83?

Yes, So one day I came late on the sets something around 15 to 20 minutes. Kabir sir called me and shouted in front of everyone. But one more actor who also came late, he took him to the side and shouted. After two hours of the shooting I was doing all the masti with the other crew members but that actor was sad because he got a scolding. So, Kabir called me and asked, how can you be so happy when I scolded you in front. I replied I am happy because I came late only 20 minutes but there are actors who come much late than me.

