Exclusive! Dev Srichandan and Abhinav Goswami joins the cast of Dabish

Actress Dev Srichandan and Abhinav Goswami are all set to be seen in the upcoming movie Dabish which will be directed by Manoj Tripathi

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 06/11/2022 - 17:47
movie_image: 
Exclusive! Dev Srichandan and Abhinav Goswami joins the cast of Dabish

MUMBAI: No doubt the fans always looks forward to the upcoming projects and detail regarding the project, and why not, the filmnakers has always been upfront with regards to deliver the best of the content.

Having said that TellyChakkar had earlier informed about the movie Dabish and now we have some more exclusive information with regards to the movie.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actors Abhinav Goswami and Dev Srichandan have joined the cast of the movie. Yes you heard right,  actor Abhinav Goswami who is known for his project Ishq Mein Marjavaan is all set share screen space with tge actor Dev Srichandan who is known for Ishq Sailaab Main for an upcoming movie titled Dabish which will be directed by Manoj Tripathi.

Also read (Exclusive! Amir K Malik and Preetika Chauhan roped in for movie Dabish)

Well the detailed information about the character which will be played by these actors is still awaited but we look forward to see what different, they both have to offer this upcoming movie.

How excited are you with this information, do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read (Exclusive! Brijendra Kala roped in for movie Mujahid)

Dabish Preetika Chauhan Abhinav Goswami Manoj Tripathi new movie Bollywood News Bollywood movies Digital News Web series TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 06/11/2022 - 17:47

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Celebrities are judged by people who don’t realize what mental pressure they are going through- Delnaaz Irani
MUMBAI: While actress Delnaaz Irani is not one to indulge in replying to each and every negative comment about her on...
CONGRATULATIONS: Sehban Azim is INSTAGRAM King of the Week!
MUMBAI: Television actors also entertain their fans with their social media activities. One such TV star is Sehban Azim...
OMG! Tejasswi Prakash reveals how Karan Kundrra is way more jealous than she is
MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash is undoubtedly riding high on the professional front after she grabbed the lead role in Ekta...
Exclusive! Dev Srichandan and Abhinav Goswami joins the cast of Dabish
MUMBAI: No doubt the fans always looks forward to the upcoming projects and detail regarding the project, and why not,...
Dripping Hot! Avneet Kaur looks glamorous in these pictures
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read ...
DHAMAKEDAR! After Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya in Season 11, Sriti Jha is the next fearless contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi with Season 12
MUMBAI: Sriti Jha is one of the most loved actresses on television. She rose to fame with her role as Pragya in Zee TV’...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! Dev Srichandan and Abhinav Goswami joins the cast of Dabish
Exclusive! Dev Srichandan and Abhinav Goswami joins the cast of Dabish
Latest Video