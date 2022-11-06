Exclusive! Dev Srichandan and Abhinav Goswami joins the cast of Dabish

MUMBAI: No doubt the fans always looks forward to the upcoming projects and detail regarding the project, and why not, the filmnakers has always been upfront with regards to deliver the best of the content.

Having said that TellyChakkar had earlier informed about the movie Dabish and now we have some more exclusive information with regards to the movie.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actors Abhinav Goswami and Dev Srichandan have joined the cast of the movie. Yes you heard right, actor Abhinav Goswami who is known for his project Ishq Mein Marjavaan is all set share screen space with tge actor Dev Srichandan who is known for Ishq Sailaab Main for an upcoming movie titled Dabish which will be directed by Manoj Tripathi.

Well the detailed information about the character which will be played by these actors is still awaited but we look forward to see what different, they both have to offer this upcoming movie.

