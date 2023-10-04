Exclusive! Did Salman Khan hinted a chemistry between Raghav Juyal and Palak Tiwari?

MUMBAI:Upcoming movie of Salman Khan title Kisi ka bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has been the talk of the town ever sincethe movie was in the making, the movie which has some amazing cast like Pooja Hegde, Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal, Shehnaz Gill, Palak Tiwari along with Venkatesh and Bhumika Chawla has been grabbing the attention of the fans and today finally the trailer of the movie was launched during the Press Conference which was held in Mumbai and was attended by the entire cast of the movie.

The actor Salman Khan and others we speaking about their upcoming movie, Salman Khan went candid and jokingly said about some chemistry between Raghav jual and Palat Tiwari, yes you are right, the actor went candid and said that there was some amazing chemistry he and Siddharth Nigam were watching of Raghav Juyal and Palak Tiwari well the actor was teasing them both.

also read- Must Read! Here’s what you can expect from Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer

Well do you think the actor indicated some chemistry between Raghav Juyal and Palak Tiwari, if this news is true, what you think how this pair of Raghav Juyal and Palak Tiwari looks like, do let us know in the comment section below.



The movie is all set to hit the big screen on 21st April.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

also read- Must Read! Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer: This Salman Khan starrer looks like a treat for all the Bhai fans