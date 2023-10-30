Exclusive! Did Veteran actor Annu Kapoor just take a dig at directors like Karan Johar and others? Read to know more

In an interaction, when asked about how challenging the subject was and the dialogue between father and son, the veteran actor Annu Kapoor said the trailer shows it all very well.
MUMBAI: Sab Moh Maya Hai is a movie about a father-son relationship. While it gets hard for the son to get a job even though he is highly qualified, he gets an idea of using the government scheme Anukampa Yojna to get a government job but it raises the question of life and death for the father. The movie stars Annu Kapoor and Sharman Joshi, and is directed by Abhinav Pareek.

Also read - Sab Moh Maya Hai trailer! This Sharman Joshi and Annu Kapoor starrer speaks about the about the father and son’s unique bond with some reality

The trailer looks very promising and the audience is really going to get a treat out of this. The movie is set for a TV release on Zee Anmol on 18th November.

In an interaction, when asked about how challenging the subject was and the dialogue between father and son, the veteran actor Annu Kapoor said the trailer shows it all very well. He talked about Anukampa Yojna and that there will be more such government schemes if we search for it. Talking further about the movie, the actor said that if the story is justified, chances of failure get really less and as the audience watch such content, the producers gain from it and give chance to more new talent who bring new content, enough with Karan Johar and more such directors.

Also read - What! Lokesh Kanagaraj hints about Leo's flashback to be false, here's what he has to say

It’s going to be interesting to see Annu Kapoor once again spreading his magic.

Tell us your opinion about this, in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

