Exclusive! Did Veteran actor Annu Kapoor just take a dig at directors like Karan Johar and others? Read to know more

MUMBAI: Sab Moh Maya Hai is a movie about a father-son relationship. While it gets hard for the son to get a job even though he is highly qualified, he gets an idea of using the government scheme Anukampa Yojna to get a government job but it raises the question of life and death for the father. The movie stars Annu Kapoor and Sharman Joshi, and is directed by Abhinav Pareek.

The trailer looks very promising and the audience is really going to get a treat out of this. The movie is set for a TV release on Zee Anmol on 18th November.

In an interaction, when asked about how challenging the subject was and the dialogue between father and son, the veteran actor Annu Kapoor said the trailer shows it all very well. He talked about Anukampa Yojna and that there will be more such government schemes if we search for it. Talking further about the movie, the actor said that if the story is justified, chances of failure get really less and as the audience watch such content, the producers gain from it and give chance to more new talent who bring new content, enough with Karan Johar and more such directors.

It’s going to be interesting to see Annu Kapoor once again spreading his magic.

