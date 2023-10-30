Sab Moh Maya Hai trailer! This Sharman Joshi and Annu Kapoor starrer speaks about the about the father and son’s unique bond with some reality

The trailer of the movie titled Sab Moh Maya Hai is out surely it has all the elements that are required for a family entertainer with a beautiful message
Sab Moh Maya Hai trailer

MUMBAI :We have seen a few BTS from the sets of the movie Sab Moh Maya Hai that has Annu Kapoor along with Sharman Joshi, the movie that is directed by Abhinav Pareek speaks about the bond of a father and son. The trailer of the movie is out and surely it has all the elements required for a family entertainer.

As we see in the trailer, the movie is based on Mishra family where lived the father Annu Kapoor and Son Sharman Joshi, the father is at the government job and he wants his son to join Government job, but there is twist which comes in the way of this family which definitely outs the family in a big trouble.

Also read What! Lokesh Kanagaraj hints about Leo's flashback to be false, here's what he has to say

From the trailer we can see that the concept is new and beautiful at the same time, we have not seen something in the movies, also one of the major usp of the movie has to be the unique bond of the father and son, the movie also throw light on the importance of relation and has a special message to deliver to the audience. Also the BGM in the trailer promises that the movie will be high on music and which surely will enhance our movie viewing experience, also as we see the brilliant cast of Sharman Joshi and veteran actor Annu Kapoor we can expect some great performance coming from them.

Indeed the trailer looks very promising and we look forward to the movie which is all set to premier on TV directly on Zee Anmol Cinema on 18th November.

What are your views on the trailer, do share in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also readWow! Is Ananya Pandey celebrating birthday with Aditya Roy Kapur in Maldives?, here what the actress shared

