Exclusive! "'Don't just act, be real with a character', was the advice given by Salman Khan to me" - Alizeh Agnihotri

During the trailer launch event and the Press Conference of the upcoming film Farrey, debutant Alizeh Agnihotri spoke in detail about the advice she got from her uncle, Salman Khan.
MUMBAI: Upcoming movie titled Farray that will make the acting debut of Alizeh Agnihotri, who is the niece of superstar Salman Khan, has been the talk of the town ever since the teaser was out. The trailer of the movie is out as well, and it was launched during the Press Conference held in Mumbai. It was attended by the entire cast members, along with the director and superstar Salman Khan.

During the Press Conference, debutant Alizeh Agnihotri spoke on her excitement with regards the her debut and said that she really cannot watch herself on screen. It is very difficult to watch yourself on the big screen, she says. Talking about the advice given by her uncle superstar Salman Khan, Alizeh adds that Salman Khan told her just to be real and not to act; to be real with the character and just understand it in the real, possible way.

Talking about the preparations, Alizeh Agnihotri says that she had to go through many workshops which was demanded by the director of the movie, and even though director Soumendra Padhi is very to friendly, he was very strict as master on the set. He never addressed the entrie team with their real names, but used to call them with their character name.

No doubt, the trailer of the movie is looking very promising and we look forward to what the entire team has to offer with this upcoming thriller titled Farrey, which is all set to hit the big screen on 24th November.

What are your views on these words of Alizeh Agnihotri  and how excited are you for the movie? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

