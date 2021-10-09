EXCLUSIVE: Ek Thi Begum actor Vijay Nikam to be seen in Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan starrer May Day

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been upfront with regards to delivering some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, and now TellyChakkar has some exclusive information right from the entertainment world.

No doubt the fans are eagerly waiting for Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn starrer Mayday. Ever since the project was announced the fans were eagerly waiting for the movie. And now TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Vijay Nikam is all set to be seen in this movie. Yes you heard right actor Vijay Nikam who is getting some amazing response for his recently released web show Ek Thi Begum season 2 is now all set to share screen space with Amitabh Bacchan and Ajay Devgan in this upcoming thriller.

Well the detailed information about the character which will be played by the actor is still awaited but no doubt looking at the history of work of the actor it will be a treat to watch him in the movie.

Mayday is directed and produced by Ajay Devgn, and it is scheduled to be theatrically released on 29 April 2022.

