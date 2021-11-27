Exclusive! Before entering the industry, I wanted to join the Indian Army; I am eagerly waiting to play a soldier on screen: Ahan Shetty

MUMBAI: Ahan Shetty, son of Sunil Shetty, is currently the talk of the town because of his upcoming movie Tadap, which also has Tara Sutaria. No doubt the trailer of the movie has already created a lot of buzz all across the social media, and netizens have already accepted the actor after looking at the performance glimpses from the trailer.

Team TellyChakkar got an exclusive chance to speak with the actor with regard to his movie, preparation, and the types of characters he looks forward to playing.

Ahan Shetty on his movie and character

Ahan says that it was an amazing shooting experience collaborating with such an amazing bunch of talented people. Throwing some light on his character, the actor says there are two shades of the character: one is a very happy and lovable boy and another is a intense man. On collaborating with Tara Sutaria, he said he met her during the screen test. Initially, he was very scared as a newcomer, but he got along with her gradually.

Ahan Shetty on preparation for his character

Ahan says he started his training right after his schooling. He used to go for different types of trainings in a single day, and when he got this character and this project, he was very excited and wanted to give his 100%. The actor also says it his director Milan Luthria and Tara helped him a lot during this entire shooting process. He had learnt how to ride a bike and smoke for this character.

On asking about advice given by his father Sunil Shetty, Ahan said that his father said one thing: "If you are not known as a good actor, get known as a good person." Sunil also told him that you should not get scared of Fridays when the movies will get released. There will be times when some movie will not perform, but don't let such situations discourage you.

Ahan Shetty on types of characters he looks forward to playing

Before coming into the acting world, he wanted to join the Indian Army. He has huge respect for the army, and when he saw the movie Shershaah he just loved what Sidharth Malhotra did in the movie. The actor says he really looks forward to playing an Indian soldier.

Here is the trailer of Tadap.

Tadap is all set for its theatrical release on 3rd December.

