Exclusive! Gadar 2 actor Manish Wadhwa reveals if screen time is important for him, “In Pathaan, I had a very small role, but...”

MUMBAI: Manish Wadhwa played the antagonist in Gadar 2 and impressed one and all with his performance in it. The actor earlier this year was also seen in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan, in which he played the negative role.

A few days ago, TellyChakkar interacted with Manish and when asked if the screen time is important for him, the actor said, “It depends. Every writer writes a story with a lot of effort and love, so they will always say that it’s a powerful role. But, it depends on you and the situation. Sometimes, you feel that even a small role can be good for you, like the one I had in Pathaan. It was a small role, but a very important one. Without the character, the film’s story would have been incomplete.”

Also Read: Must Read! Dream Girl 2, Gadar 2 box office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer takes a very good start; Sunny Deol’s film drops, but hints at a better weekend

When asked about the filmmakers he would like to work with, Manish said, “I want to work with everyone. All of them have different kinds of styles, are very good. It’s not like I am trying to make anyone happy, but this is true. Everyone is doing very good work, so I want to work with all of them and learn.”

Manish has been in the industry for more than two decades. He has been a part of many movies and TV shows like Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? Ek Baar Phir, Peshwa Bajirao, Siya Ke Ram and others.

Also Read: Exclusive! Manish Wadhwa on working with Sunny Deol in Gadar 2, “He is not just focused about his character, but also about the film”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.



