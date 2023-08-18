Must Read! Dream Girl 2, Gadar 2 box office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer takes a very good start; Sunny Deol’s film drops, but hints at a better weekend

Here’s how much Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl 2, and Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 collected at the box office. Read on to know more...
Submitted by Murtuza Iqbal on Sat, 08/26/2023 - 12:08
movie_image: 
Dream Girl

MUMBAI: Gadar 2 had a dream run at the box office for two weeks. During the second week, on weekdays it did show a drop, and now, on its third Friday, the movie has once again shown a drop.

On its day 15, Gadar 2 collected Rs. 7.10 crore, taking the till date total to Rs. 426.20 crore. The total collection of the film is very good and if it gets a double digit number on Saturday and Sunday, then we can expect a fantastic collection during the third weekend.

Also Read: Must Read! Gadar 2 box office collection: Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel starrer drops further; gets its first single digit collection

Well, Gadar 2 is already a blockbuster, but now, how far it will go at the box office, that’s something one needs to wait and watch.  

Meanwhile, the new release Dream Girl 2 has taken a very good start at the box office. The movie has collected Rs. 10.69 crore on its day 1 which is more than what it was expected. Ayushmann Khurrana’s last few releases had failed to take a good start at the box office, but it’s good to see the actor is back with a bang.

The reviews and the word of mouth about the film are quite positive, so we can expect it to show a good jump over the weekend. For now, we can expect the film to collect Rs. 32-35 crore during its first weekend which will be very good.  

Talking about OMG 2, the film has slowed down at the box office, and in 15 days has collected around Rs. 128 crore.

Also Read: Exclusive! Ananya Panday on joining the cast of Dream Girl 2, “Nushrratt was amazing in the first one, I loved her work”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Dream Girl 2 Ayushmann Khurrana Gadar 2 Sunny Deol Ameesha Patel Utkarsh Sharma Ananya Panday OMG 2 Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Murtuza Iqbal's picture

About Author

Submitted by Murtuza Iqbal on Sat, 08/26/2023 - 12:08

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Must Read! Dream Girl 2, Gadar 2 box office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer takes a very good start; Sunny Deol’s film drops, but hints at a better weekend
MUMBAI: Gadar 2 had a dream run at the box office for two weeks. During the second week, on weekdays it did show a drop...
RIP! Baazigar lyricist Dev Kohli passes away at 80
MUMBAI: Veteran lyricist who is credited for writing songs like Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, Maaye Ni Maaye, and Aate Jaate...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Interesting! Abhimanyu gets out of his comfort zone to join Akshara
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
Exclusive! “Both of them are doing an excellent job playing their characters”, Ashwin K Verma up about whose chemistry he likes opposite Rupali, and Rupali Ganguly reveals how Ashwin supports her more!
MUMBAI: Rupali Ganguly is one of the top actresses in the country right now and she is winning hearts with her...
EXCLUSIVE! Viraj Kapoor reveals why he is not finding difficult to play Romil's character in Anupamaa, shares about working with the cast, says, ''The vibe on the set is amazing and everyone gave me a warm welcome on my first day at work''
MUMBAI: Viraj Kapoor recently entered Star Plus' show Anupamaa.The actor is portraying the role of Romil in the hit...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Emotional! Muskaan gets emotional talking about her pain, wants to leave Udaipur
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
Recent Stories
Dream Girl
Must Read! Dream Girl 2, Gadar 2 box office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer takes a very good start; Sunny Deol’s film drops, but hints at a better weekend
Latest Video
Related Stories
Dev Kohli
RIP! Baazigar lyricist Dev Kohli passes away at 80
Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Must Read! Vijay Varma – the new Nawazuddin Siddiqui of the industry
Ameesha
Must Read! After Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel, these HIT jodis should make a big screen comeback
Rohit Saraf
Must Read! From TV to supporting roles in films to becoming the National Crush, a look at Rohit Saraf’s journey
Mimi
Audience Perspective! After winning a National Award, Kriti Sanon should only do meaty roles
Vicky Kaushal
WOAH! National Film Awards 2023: Netizens not happy with Allu Arjun’s win for Pushpa; feel Vicky Kaushal's Sardar Uddham and Suriya’s Jai Bhim were snubbed