Must Read! Dream Girl 2, Gadar 2 box office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer takes a very good start; Sunny Deol’s film drops, but hints at a better weekend

MUMBAI: Gadar 2 had a dream run at the box office for two weeks. During the second week, on weekdays it did show a drop, and now, on its third Friday, the movie has once again shown a drop.

On its day 15, Gadar 2 collected Rs. 7.10 crore, taking the till date total to Rs. 426.20 crore. The total collection of the film is very good and if it gets a double digit number on Saturday and Sunday, then we can expect a fantastic collection during the third weekend.

Well, Gadar 2 is already a blockbuster, but now, how far it will go at the box office, that’s something one needs to wait and watch.

Meanwhile, the new release Dream Girl 2 has taken a very good start at the box office. The movie has collected Rs. 10.69 crore on its day 1 which is more than what it was expected. Ayushmann Khurrana’s last few releases had failed to take a good start at the box office, but it’s good to see the actor is back with a bang.

The reviews and the word of mouth about the film are quite positive, so we can expect it to show a good jump over the weekend. For now, we can expect the film to collect Rs. 32-35 crore during its first weekend which will be very good.

Talking about OMG 2, the film has slowed down at the box office, and in 15 days has collected around Rs. 128 crore.

