Exclusive! Gadar 2 actor Utkarsh Sharma on his debut film Genius becoming a flop, “I was disappointed, but I was not dejected”

Before Gadar 2, Utkarsh Sharma was seen in Genius which released in 2018. The film was directed by Anil Sharma and it was a disaster at the box office. TellyChakkar recently interacted with Utkarsh Sharma and spoke to him about the failure of Genius.
Utkarsh Sharma

MUMBAI:   Gadar 2 starring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, and Simrat Kaur has taken a bumper opening at the box office. Utkarsh, who played the role of young Jeete in Gadar, reprises his role in the sequel.

Before Gadar 2, Utkarsh was seen in Genius which released in 2018. The film was directed by Anil Sharma and it was a disaster at the box office.

TellyChakkar recently interacted with Utkarsh Sharma and spoke to him about the failure of Genius. When asked how he handled the failure of Genius, the actor said, “Obviously, I was disappointed, but I was not dejected because I was getting work. However, I felt more disappointed when lockdown came, so for an upcoming actor getting new projects it’s very difficult. For me, it was like an uncertain time that I have to start from the beginning again. I was fortunate that during the lockdown people watched Genius a lot on TV and OTT, and it was one of the highest watched movies.”

“The songs of the movie were huge hits. For a newcomer getting 1 billion views was unprecedented. But, I felt that I should be patient and wait for the right moment. We were not even thinking about Gadar 2. One day Shaktimaan ji narrated us the story, papa (Anil Sharma) was doing another film he dropped it, Sunny sir said yes after listening to the story, and Zee also said yes. So, in just one day, the project got the green light. So, two to three years of myself, I gave up to Gadar 2 and I tried my best, I hope the audiences like it,” he added.

