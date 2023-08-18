Exclusive! Gadar 2 actor Utkarsh Sharma says, "Every person has their struggles and every person has their journey"

MUMBAI: Utkarsh Sharma is currently enjoying the super success of his film Gadar 2. The movie has collected Rs. 260 crore at the box office in six days and soon it is expected to enter the 300 crore club.

TellyChakkar recently interacted with Utkarsh and spoke to him whether it was easy for him to make a mark in the industry because of his father filmmaker Anil Sharma.

While talking about it, the actor said, "I think people have to meet my dad and see how much of a task master he is. I remember on the sets of Gadar 1, I was very sleepy and it was my first three days of shoot. It was a 72 hours of shift without any sleep and being a 4-5 year old kid when you are sleepy your eyes get shut and you have no control over it. So, Sunny sir was saying a dialogue, Amrish (Puri) ji was saying his dialogue, Ameesha ji is also there, and I was standing and I was sleepy. Suddenly, someone slapped me and when I opened my eyes, my father was standing there, and he was like everybody is working hard here, so you also have to work hard. Everybody is awake, so you also have to be awake and that was a big learning for me."

"I always knew that if you have to come in this field then you have to be prepared and you have to work very hard. I have been fortunate that I got to assist him in Veer and I got to watch Salman sir. All the actors papa have worked with I have seen they do so much of hard work. So, I did my schooling, I worked behind the scenes, I did theatre for a year in the US. But yes, getting a phone call because you have a surname is easier; someone will pick your call up and entertain you, but they will only give work to you and put money on you if they see some talent or they see some outcome from you. Yes, I cannot compare my struggles with someone who is absolute nobody or an absolute newcomer in the industry, but every person has their struggles and every person has their journey. I just want to make good films that people enjoy it."

Utkarsh made his debut as a lead with the 2018 release Genius which failed to make a mark at the box office. But, with Gadar 2 he is back with a bang.

