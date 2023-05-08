Exclusive! Gadar 2 actor Utkarsh Sharma on when he realised Gadar was an iconic film, “When we went to watch the film with the live audience, my mom and I sat on the stairs”

MUMBAI: Utkarsh Sharma played the role of Jeete in Gadar, which was released in 2001. The actor, now after 21 years, reprises his role in Gadar 2, which also stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Simrat Kaur in the lead roles.

TellyChakkar recently interacted with Utkarsh and spoke to him about the movie and a lot more...

Gadar 2 is going to release in just a few days. So, how excited or nervous are you right now?

There are butterflies in the stomach; there are butterflies in the eyes, and a lot of excitement and eagerness to watch the audiences’ reaction on 11th August.

Also Read: Must Read! Gadar 2, Dream Girl 2 and many more Hindi films that are all set to release in August

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel had a great chemistry in Gadar. Now, you and Simrat are coming as a couple, so was there a pressure to recreate the chemistry that Tara and Sakina had?

Keeping the romantic stuff aside, you need to have chemistry with every actor. For example, even if I am working with Sunny sir, there has to be a chemistry for playing the father and son. So, we need a certain understanding between each other. With her, I won’t say it's romantic or what it is, let’s keep it suspenseful. But, it was easy to have a tuning with her.

You were a part of Gadar and it was a blockbuster, but you were very young, so when was the time when you realised that you were a part of such an iconic movie?

I actually realised it pretty quick because for the first time, when we went to watch the film with the live audience, we didn’t get the tickets. So, my mom and I sat on the stairs. From housewives to people in suits to everyone, they were standing, clapping and whistling on Sunny sir’s dialogues. I don’t think I have witnessed that ever again since then. But, I hope to witness that in Gadar 2. So, at that point, I knew that this was something special.

Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 is slated to release on 11th August 2023.

Also Read:Utkarsh Sharma takes Urdu lessons for Gadar 2!

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


    
 

