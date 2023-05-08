Exclusive! Gadar 2 actress Simrat Kaur says, “I think it’s a privilege to be a female as you will always be talked about”

Simrat Kaur is all set for her Hindi film debut with Gadar 2, which also stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma. TellyChakkar recently interacted with Simrat and spoke to her about her role in the film, viral videos of her and more...
movie_image: 
Simrat Kaur

MUMBAI : Simrat Kaur has been a part of a few films down South. Now, the actress is all set for her Hindi film debut with Gadar 2, which also stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma.

TellyChakkar recently interacted with Simrat and spoke to her about her role in the film, viral videos of her and more...

How excited or nervous are you for Gadar 2?

For me, I am trying to be neutral. I am not trying to be excited because I feel I am getting way too emotional. I think on the day of the premiere or on 11th, I might feel all the emotions. So, yes. I am excited, emotional and happy.

Also Read: Must Read! Gadar 2, Dream Girl 2 and many more Hindi films that are all set to release in August

Tell us something about your role in the film as we just get to see a glimpse of yours in the trailer.

I feel that glimpse was enough for the audience to understand because people are so connected to Tara Singh, Sakina and Jeete. So, all of a sudden, you can’t show someone else. We wanted to build up this character and reveal it on 11th. Right now, we have just given a hint that there’s someone new in the movie. Her name is Muskaan, and you will get to know more about her on 11th.

There was a controversy about a few videos of yours that went viral on social media. Why do you think that female actors have to face such a thing even in 2023, while no one would have questioned the male actor if he was doing some other movie?

A female actress has to face it because people always talk about beauty; people get attracted to it. I think females are beautiful. Not just today, but even 100 years ago, everyone used to talk about women. Even after 100 years from today, they will talk about us. I think it’s a privilege to be a female as you will always be talked about.

Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 is slated to release on 11th August 2023.

Also Read: Exclusive! Gadar 2 actor Utkarsh Sharma on when he realised Gadar was an iconic film, “When we went to watch the film with the live audience, my mom and I sat on the stairs”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


 

