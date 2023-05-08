Exclusive! Gadar 2 actress Simrat Kaur says, “I think it’s a privilege to be a female as you will always be talked about”

MUMBAI : Simrat Kaur has been a part of a few films down South. Now, the actress is all set for her Hindi film debut with Gadar 2, which also stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma.

TellyChakkar recently interacted with Simrat and spoke to her about her role in the film, viral videos of her and more...

How excited or nervous are you for Gadar 2?

For me, I am trying to be neutral. I am not trying to be excited because I feel I am getting way too emotional. I think on the day of the premiere or on 11th, I might feel all the emotions. So, yes. I am excited, emotional and happy.

Tell us something about your role in the film as we just get to see a glimpse of yours in the trailer.

I feel that glimpse was enough for the audience to understand because people are so connected to Tara Singh, Sakina and Jeete. So, all of a sudden, you can’t show someone else. We wanted to build up this character and reveal it on 11th. Right now, we have just given a hint that there’s someone new in the movie. Her name is Muskaan, and you will get to know more about her on 11th.

There was a controversy about a few videos of yours that went viral on social media. Why do you think that female actors have to face such a thing even in 2023, while no one would have questioned the male actor if he was doing some other movie?

A female actress has to face it because people always talk about beauty; people get attracted to it. I think females are beautiful. Not just today, but even 100 years ago, everyone used to talk about women. Even after 100 years from today, they will talk about us. I think it’s a privilege to be a female as you will always be talked about.

Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 is slated to release on 11th August 2023.

