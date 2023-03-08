Exclusive! “Getting to work with and learn from Shah Rukh sir makes it a dream project” Lehar Khan on working with SRK in Jawan

Actress Lehar Khan during the exclusive interaction with Tellychakkar spoke on her experience shooting with superstar Shah Rukh Khan and also on her take away from the entire shoot journey
Lehar Khan

MUMBAI: Actress Lehar Khan has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her acting she has been grabbing the attention of the fans, the actress was seen and loved in the projects like Brahmastra, Dahaan and others. Now the actress Lehar Khan is all set to be seen in the upcoming movie Jawan.

During the exclusive interaction with Tellychakkar the actress Lehar Khan spoke on her experience shooting with superstar Shah Rukh Khan and also on her take away from the entire shoot journey

Can we call this project Jawan your dream project ?

Lehar Khan says, “Yes, Of Course it’s a dream project. First and foremost getting to work with and learn from Shah Rukh sir makes it a dream project. Having Atlee sir direct you makes it a dream project. Working along with the most amazing set of actors like Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani makes it a dream project. Working on one of the most anticipated films of the year is a dream project. It is a dream project and it is also a dream come true”

How was the bts like, any special memory with SRK ?

Lehar Khan adds, “He’s extremely humble, and a very caring human being. I remember it was my first shot with him, and I was holding a lot of props in my both hands. So, Shah Rukh sir sweetly held my props before the shot and fixed my collar because it was looking uneven. I was completely in awe of him and at the same time thanked him a couple of times. He just looked and said, “Of course, don’t worry and just focus on your shot”. This was one of the many nice and one of the most memorable moments for me. It made me so comfortable not just as an actor but also as a person”

One thing that you are taking away from the entire experience of Jawan?

The actress says, “One thing that I’m taking from the entire experience of Jawan is the grandness of it, I believe. Not just as a set, not just as the cast, not just as the story but, the whole making of the film. Understanding the grandness of making a film like Jawan is something that I take away from this experience. When we say “larger than life” and the meaning of it. It’s the meaning of it that I take away with this film”

