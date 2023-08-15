Exclusive! “Have worked with SRK sir in Jawan, now I dream to work with Kamal Hassan sir” - Lehar Khan

MUMBAI: Actress Lehar Khan is all set to be seen in the movie Jawan along with superstar Shah Rukh Khan. We have seen the glimpses of the actress in the Jawan Prevue. Recently, we got an opportunity to speak with her with regards to her dream role and also her upcoming projects.

A dream actor and director you would like to collaborate with?

Lehar Khan says, “I am being very honest in saying that I definitely dreamt of working with Shah Rukh sir and Ranbir. It’s been a wonderful journey of getting to work with both of them already, in Brahmastra and now in Jawan. I couldn’t have asked for more. So, getting a chance to work with them again and again and again will be the best”

She adds, “When you say one dream actor and director, it is never that. The moment I started to think about it, I had so many names in my head. But okay, I would say working with Kamal Hassan sir is a dream, as an actor and as a director. It is a dream that I wish and hope comes true someday”.

Also read- Must Read! Hrithik Roshan and Rakesh Roshan remember people discouraging them about making Koi Mil Gaya; “that’ll be the last nail in the coffin…”

Apart from Jawan, what are your upcoming projects?

Lehar Khan adds, “A film as big as Jawan is enough for an upcoming project. So, I would just say that I am excited about it and can’t wait for 7th September 2023. I just hope that I have done justice to my character, and when audience come to the theatres, they take a part of it with them”.

What are your views on actress Lehar Khan and how excited are you to watch her in the movie Jawan? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – Exclusive! Alia Bhatt reveals that she took tips from Shah Rukh Khan for Tum Kya Mile, and that she and Suhana Khan learnt lip-sync together