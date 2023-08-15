Exclusive! “Have worked with SRK sir in Jawan, now I dream to work with Kamal Hassan sir” - Lehar Khan

Actress Lehar Khan, who will be seen in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan, spoke about her dream role and also on her upcoming projects.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 08/15/2023 - 10:00
movie_image: 
Lehar Khan

MUMBAI:  Actress Lehar Khan is all set to be seen in the movie Jawan along with superstar Shah Rukh Khan. We have seen the glimpses of the actress in the Jawan Prevue. Recently, we got an opportunity to speak with her with regards to her dream role and also her upcoming projects.

A dream actor and director you would like to collaborate with?

Lehar Khan says, “I am being very honest in saying that I definitely dreamt of working with Shah Rukh sir and Ranbir. It’s been a wonderful journey of getting to work with both of them already, in Brahmastra and now in Jawan. I couldn’t have asked for more. So, getting a chance to work with them again and again and again will be the best”

She adds, “When you say one dream actor and director, it is never that. The moment I started to think about it, I had so many names in my head. But okay, I would say working with Kamal Hassan sir is a dream, as an actor and as a director. It is a dream that I wish and hope comes true someday”. 

Also read-  Must Read! Hrithik Roshan and Rakesh Roshan remember people discouraging them about making Koi Mil Gaya; “that’ll be the last nail in the coffin…”

Apart from Jawan, what are your upcoming projects?

Lehar Khan adds, “A film as big as Jawan is enough for an upcoming project. So, I would just say that I am excited about it and can’t wait for 7th September 2023. I just hope that I have done justice to my character, and when audience come to the theatres, they take a part of it with them”. 

What are your views on actress Lehar Khan and how excited are you to watch her in the movie Jawan? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar. 

ALSO READ – Exclusive! Alia Bhatt reveals that she took tips from Shah Rukh Khan for Tum Kya Mile, and that she and Suhana Khan learnt lip-sync together

Lehar Khan LEHAR KHAN FANS LEHAR KHAN MOVIES JAWAN Shah Rukh Khan Atlee Nayanthara Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news SHOWBIZ NEWS B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 08/15/2023 - 10:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum: Oops! Surilii sees Shiv with Roshni and her son
MUMBAI:  Delving into the lives of two strong-willed women from two diametrically opposing societal settings, each...
Must Read! Here are OTT shows to remember the valour of Indian army
MUMBAI: On this Independence Day, it's time for us to remember and take pride in our Indian army, who on every instance...
Lokit Phulwani opens up about what Independence Day means to him
MUMBAI: Rabb Se Hai Dua actor Lokit Phulwani says that 15th of August, India’s independence day is not a mere holiday....
Must read! Meghna Naidu reveals about getting 'a lot of flak' for song 'Kaliyon Ka Chaman'
MUMBAI: Meghna Naidu is still remembered for appearing in the music video for the remix of “Kaliyon Ka Chaman” in the...
Anupamaa: Must read! Romil hints Anupama, latter tries to save Pakhi
MUMBAI:  Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Exclusive! “Have worked with SRK sir in Jawan, now I dream to work with Kamal Hassan sir” - Lehar Khan
MUMBAI:  Actress Lehar Khan is all set to be seen in the movie Jawan along with superstar Shah Rukh Khan. We have seen...
Recent Stories
Meghna Naidu
Must read! Meghna Naidu reveals about getting 'a lot of flak' for song 'Kaliyon Ka Chaman'
Latest Video
Related Stories
Meghna Naidu
Must read! Meghna Naidu reveals about getting 'a lot of flak' for song 'Kaliyon Ka Chaman'
Anjali
OMG! Anjali Anand reveals about having panic attacks during the auditions of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, read more
Abhishek Bachchan
Woah! Abhishek Bachchan reacts to mother Jaya Bachchan's performance in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, check it out
Anil Sharma
What! Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma had to apologise to Dilip Kumar, find out why
Alia Bhatt
Must read! Alia Bhatt reveals if she wants to move to the US after her debut in Hollywood
Abhishek Bachchan
OMG! Abhishek Bachchan slams Bollywood actors for focusing on six pack abs instead of acting, read more