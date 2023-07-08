Must Read! Hrithik Roshan and Rakesh Roshan remember people discouraging them about making Koi Mil Gaya; “that’ll be the last nail in the coffin…”

MUMBAI: Koi…Mil Gaya was one of the finest films of our generation when it was released in 2003. The concept, the storyline, the performances have all been etched in the memories of audiences. Hrithik’s character was loved and his talent was applauded. The film also starred Priety Zinta and Rekha who lit up the screens with their acting.

Director Rakesh Roshan recalls that many felt that the film wouldn’t work. Read on to know why. Speaking to an entertainment portal, Rakesh said, “That came later. Most of them were saying that after introducing Hrithik in the way that Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai did, now you are making him play a mentally challenged character. They didn’t have a problem with the concept of an alien, they had a problem that a film like that was being made with Hrithik.”

Hrithik added, “I remember everyone saying that Hrithik is an action hero, his 3 films have flopped consecutively and now you want to make him a mentally challenged guy. It will be over, his life will be over, that’ll be the last nail in the coffin of his professional life.”

Rakesh further added, “I did not get scared because when I used to watch Hrithik during shooting, I felt that the film would surely work because of the way he was portraying that role. If I would have felt doubtful then, I would have shelved the film. But the very first day, the very first shot when Hrithik came, I got the inner feeling that we are making a very successful film.”

Koi Mil Gaya has now been released across the country in selected cinemas.

Credit-pinkvilla