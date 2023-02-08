Wow! Hrithik Roshan’s Koi…Mil Gaya to re-release in cinema halls; Rakesh Roshan says, “It connected with the kids, who have now grown up…”

Fans will be super excited to know that the film is going to release as it completes 20 years on 8th August 2023.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 08/02/2023 - 14:34
movie_image: 
Rakesh Roshan

MUMBAI:  Koi…Mil Gaya was one of the finest films of our generation when it was released in 2003. The concept, the storyline, the performances have all been etched in the memories of audiences. Hrithik’s character was loved and his talent was applauded. The film also starred Priety Zinta and Rekha who lit up the screens with their acting.

Fans will be super excited to know that the film is going to release as it completes 20 years on 8th August 2023. The film will release across 30 cities in Delhi and Mumbai on 4th August. Getting nostalgic about the film, director Rakesh Roshan said, “At the heart of our film, it was a deeply emotional story of a mentally challenged boy, his journey, his relationship with his mother, friends and Nisha - the only adult-girl who would understand and accept him for who he was. Then there was Jaadoo - the friendly endearing alien who emoted through his eyes. Koi.. Mil Gaya was created with minimal VFX, only for the spaceship, rest everything was groundwork. There was also no DI done for the film.” 

The 73 year old filmmaker further said, “I keep seeing Jaadoo being spoken about every time there’s a lot of ‘Dhoop’ during Summers or an alleged alien spotting across the world or a mysterious sonic boom heard from the sky. For any film to pass the test of time, it needs to have a strong emotional bond with its audience. I think Koi.. Mil Gaya connected with the kids, who have now grown up, some having children of their own today. Emotions conveyed through memorable dialogues like ‘Mere papa se seekh kar aaya hoon’, ‘Mujhe kuch dikhai nahi de raha hai maa’, ‘Haila Jaadoo’ etc. are etched in the memory and I see them being used in situations even today, especially in memes.”

Talking about Hrithik who won accolades as a specially abled child, Rakesh said, “I think Hrithik’s performance was one-of-a-kind, he not only played a mentally challenged boy, which is something we’ve seen in cinema world-over, but to play it with kids and be at the same level was a difficult and challenging task. And the music as well.”

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit-HindustanTimes
 

Rakesh Roshan Hrithik Roshan Priety Zinta Rajesh Roshan Koi…Mil Gaya Krrish Rekha Hansika Motwani Rajat Bedi Prem Chopra Movie News
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 08/02/2023 - 14:34

