Exclusive! “I always wanted to play a romantic character and Ghoomer gave me that chance” - Angad Bedi

MUMBAI: Actor Angad Bedi is indeed one of the most loved and followed actors in the acting space. He, with his projects has created a strong mark in the hearts and minds of the fans and audience. He is currently getting some amazing response from the fans for his movie Ghoomer.

In an exclusive interaction with Tellychakkar, actor Angad Bedi spoke about the love he is getting for Ghoomer and also on what made him be a part of this movie.

Angad Bedi on the response of the movie

He says that he was overwhelmed with the response and he is really happy that the fans are loving the movie and his character. The actor adds that it is not because of a single person, but the collaboration of a team which gives such lovely output. He was glad to be a part of such a beautiful film.

Angad Bedi on what made him say yes for the movie

Angad Bedi says that he has never romanced on screen, or played romantic characters. This movie gave him a chance to explore that side. He reveals that romance in this film is so pleasant and pure and the fact it is getting love is the indication that he wants to play more of such characters.

Angad Bedi on his shooting experience

The actor says that he has always been surrounded by good co-actors and filmmakers. There was a great bunch of talents around him, like Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher and Shabana Azmi. He adds that Saiyami Kher is one such actor who has always worked hard silently and lived her character in the movie.

