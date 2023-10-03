Exclusive! "I always work as if everyday is my first day" Pankaj Berry

In an Exclusive interaction with Tellychakkar Pankaj Barry spoke in detail about his movie Shubh Nikah and also on his ongoing Mantra in life
MUMBAI:Actor Pankaj Berry has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with his amazing acting contribution, no doubt he is one of the most loved actors we have in  B Town. The actor is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Shubh Nikaah

In an exclusive interaction with Tellychakkar actor Pankaj Berry spoke in detail about his ongoing mantra in life and also on shooting experience

Pankaj Berry on his shooting experience of the movie Shubh Nikah

Pankaj Berry says that it was a great experience collaborating with these amazing bunch of talented people, and it is his habit of observing people so he has observed that the director has given his blood and sweat to this movie and he has taken care of every unit with the perfect manner, this is that movie which cannot be missed with the family.

Pankaj Berry on his ongoing Mantra in life

Pankaj Berry says that he begins everyday like a new day, the actor says that everyday he try to learn something new which definitely add value to his craft.

Pankaj Berry on his acting journey

Pankaj Berry says that it has been a great journey over the time, he is really very happy and fortunate that he could able to play some different characters in different projects which were getting some amazing response from the fans and he is looking forward to deliver some of the best characters in the upcoming days also.

