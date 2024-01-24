Exclusive! “I am a big fan of Allu Arjun and want to work with him” Leesha Eclairs

MUMBAI: Actress Leesha Eclairs has been blessing the fans with her acting projects and her cuteness, she is indeed one such name that is known for her acting and her charm, she has managed to grab the attention with the recent blockbuster Jawan that has super star SRK in the lead.

In the exclusive chat with Tellychakar actress Leesha Eclairs spoke on the dream actors she want to work with and also on types of roles she wants to do

Leesha Eclairs on types of roles she wants to do

Actress Leesha Eclairs says she wants to role and characters that are suting her and does not want to experiment with different things because she is at an early stage of career and wants to do something that the director tells her to do, but she believes in doing some great quality work.

Leesha Eclairs on her dream actor to work with

Leesha Eclairs says it is her to work with stylish star Allu Arjun, she has been watching the work of the actor over the time and she love him as an actor and love him for his dance, and talking about the director she is really looking to work with one of the finest minds Mani Ratnam.

Leesha Eclairs on her most challenging phase of life

Leesha Eclairs says it was just before lockdown she was a part of a successful tv serial, and then there was a covid hit, so the show had to end abruptly, and when the lockdown happened she had to face lot of challenges in terms of finance and her work, all these thing were affected her mental health and it was a challenging period of the actress.

