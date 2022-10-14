Exclusive! "I could not have asked for a better Bollywood debut " - Abhishek Khan

MUMBAI: Abhishek Khan has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with his amazing acting contribution

We have seen and loved the actor in the web series The Bard of Blood and Project 9191. The actor is currently winning the hearts of the fans with his newly released movie titled Goodbye which has Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna in the leading role.

in an exclusive interaction with Tellychallar, actor Abhishek and spoke in detail about his experience working with Big B and on his Bollywood debut.

Abhishek Khan on the response he is getting for movie

Abhishek Khan reveals that he is very happy to see the appreciation he is getting for his character and for the movie. He says that he is very happy to read every review and all are talking about his character which is leaving a strong mark towards the climax of the movie. Abhishek Khan also said that he has given 1.5 years to this movie where he had been bald too.

Abhishek Khan on being the part of the Goodbye family

Abhishek Khan said it was the year 2021 and the month January when he audition for this character Kunal. He said he got selected from 200 people. Also, Abhishek Khan says that he is really happy how his destiny has given him this movie and he could not have asked for better Bollywood debut.

Abhishek Khan on working with Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna

Abhishek Khan says that it was a great experience working with Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna. Both the names are very big in acting space but both of them never behave like a star. Talking about Amitabh Bachchan in the climax shot, Big B did not know how Abhishek will say and react, everything was a surprise for him, and whatever Big B did was amazing. Abhishek Khan also reveals that Amitabh Bachchan has sent him a letter for appreciation for his work in the movie Goodbye.

