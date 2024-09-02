Exclusive! "I Had fallen down and was dragged during a chase sequence" Nora Fatehi for her movie Crakk

Actress Nora Fatehi during the press conference and trailer event spoke in detail about her small accident and on her character in the movie
MUMBAI: Actress Nora Fatehi is indeed one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in industry, she has been getting love for her movies and her sizzling looks over the time, the actress is now all set to be seen in the movie titled Crakk, which is a high octane action sports drama. The movie that also has great names like Vidyut Jammwal, Amy Jackson, Arjun Rampal, Ankit Mohan, Tomasz Drankowski, Aarash Shah is indeed one of the big banner movies of the year, today finally the trailer of the movie was out, the trailer was launched with a press conference held in Mumbai and was attended by the cast along with the director.

Talking to the media the actress spoke on her character in the movie, she shared she will be seen playing Alia who is a social media influencer, how this hot and attractive social media influencer became the part of this chase and race is brilliantly shown, also the actress shared playing an influencer was a challenge and it is something which she has not done before.

The actress also revealed that she got the opportunity to shoot a small stunt and a chase sequence, for she was really happy and excited to do so. The actress also shared that she had a bad fall during a chase sequence being shot. There was a rope tied on her waist and the other side was with the actor Vidyut Jammwal so she went dragging on the floor while doing it. The actress says she was really feeling positive that she got the chance to do a small chase and action in front of action star Vidyut Jammwal.

Indeed the actress Nora Fatehi is looking super hot in the trailer itself and we shall see what the actress has to offer with movie Crakk, Movie Crakk is all set hit the big screens on 23rd February 2024

Crakk is produced by Vidyut Jammwal, Abbas Sayyed under the Production of Action Hero Films.

What are your views on the trailer of the movie Crakk, do share in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

