Exclusive! “I have started saying no to small characters”- Ajit Shidhaye

MUMBAI: Over the time with his amazing acting contribution across platforms, actor Ajit Shidhaye has been getting lots of love from the fans and grabbing their attention. Currently, he is getting some amazing response for his recently released OTT series titled Jab Mila Tu.

During an exclusive interaction with Tellychakkar, actor Ajit Shidhaye spoke in detail about the types of roles he is looking forward to play and also on his upcoming projects.

Ajit Shidhaye on the length of characters

Ajit Shidhaye says that he has now started to say no to small characters. It’s not that he will not do the small characters at all, but he will look at the depth of the character and it's importance I'm the film. If the small character has something big to say and has a great value to the overall project, he will definitely do the character. The actor also says that he prefers to wait and watch till good characters and good stories come to him.

Ajit Shidhaye on types of characters he looks forward to do

Ajit Shidhaye says that he is really looking forward to some great characters and bringing great stories to the audience. He is now looking forward to being a part of the South industry and wanting to bring some good stories and good characters to the Pan India audience.

Ajit Shidhaye on his upcoming projects

Ajit Shidhaye says that he is very excited to share the new projects with fans and audience he will be seen in the upcoming Netflix series. He really cannot speak about the same, but he is excited. Also, the actor will be seen in an upcoming Sony LIV series. Apart from this, the actor will be seen in the upcoming Marathi movie titled Moghul Mardini Chhatrapati Tararani.

