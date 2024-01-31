Exclusive! “I have started saying no to small characters”- Ajit Shidhaye

During an exclusive interaction with Tellychakkar, actor Ajit Shidhaye spoke in detail about the types of roles he is looking forward to play and also on his upcoming projects.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 01/30/2024 - 20:11
movie_image: 
Ajit

MUMBAI: Over the time with his amazing acting contribution across platforms, actor Ajit Shidhaye has been getting lots of love from the fans and grabbing their attention. Currently, he is getting some amazing response for his recently released OTT series titled Jab Mila Tu.

During an exclusive interaction with Tellychakkar, actor Ajit Shidhaye spoke in detail about the types of roles he is looking forward to play and also on his upcoming projects.

Ajit Shidhaye on the length of characters

Ajit Shidhaye says that he has now started to say no to small characters. It’s not that he will not do the small characters at all, but he will look at the depth of the character and it's importance I'm the film. If the small character has something big to say and has a great value to the overall project, he will definitely do the character. The actor also says that he prefers to wait and watch till good characters and good stories come to him.

Ajit Shidhaye on types of characters he looks forward to do

Ajit Shidhaye says that he is really looking forward to some great characters and bringing great stories to the audience. He is now looking forward to being a part of the South industry and wanting to bring some good stories and good characters to the Pan India audience.

Also read - “I have requested Rajkumar Santoshi to give no dialogues to my character” Ajit Shidhaye

Ajit Shidhaye on his upcoming projects

Ajit Shidhaye says that he is very excited to share the new projects with fans and audience he will be seen in the upcoming Netflix series. He really cannot speak about the same, but he is excited. Also, the actor will be seen in an upcoming Sony LIV series. Apart from this, the actor will be seen in the upcoming Marathi movie titled Moghul Mardini Chhatrapati Tararani.

What are your views on the actor Ajit Shidhaye? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read - Exclusive! Panipat and Kuttey actor Ajit Shidhaye roped in for the movie Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh

Ajit Shidhaye Ajit Shidhaye fans Ajit Shidhaye movie bollywood interviews Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news SHOWBIZ NEWS B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 01/30/2024 - 20:11

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Related Stories
Salman
Must read! Salman Khan's production house warns against fake casting calls, saying 'legal action will be taken'
Vikrant
Wow! Vikrant Massey and 'asli hero' Manoj Kumar Sharma pose with the black lady after the Filmfare win
Shantanu
Oh No! Shantanu Maheshwari Falls Prey to Cyber Fraud, Urges Vigilance on Social Media
Kriti
Entertainment Updates! From Pushpa 2: The Rule clash to Kriti Kharbanda engagement, here’s all that you should not miss
Hrithik
Finally! Hrithik Roshan Teases Fans with Updates on Krrish 4 - Excitement Builds!
salman
Must Read! “Phir toh theater mein bhi No Entry”, netizens react on the new casting of movie No Entry 2