“I have requested Rajkumar Santoshi to give no dialogues to my character” Ajit Shidhaye

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar actor Ajit Shidhaye spoke in detail about his movie Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh and also on shooting experience with Rajkumar Santoshi
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 01/28/2023 - 15:06
movie_image: 
“I have requested Rajkumar Santoshi to give no dialogues to my character” Ajit Shidhaye

MUMBAI :Actor Ajit Shidhaye has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with his beautiful acting contribution, we have seen some beautiful characters coming from the side of the actor and getting all the love from the fans. The actor is currently getting some amazing response for his recently released movie titled Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh which is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar actor Ajit Shidhaye spoke in detail about the love he is getting for the movie and also on his shooting experience.

Ajit Shidhaye on the love he is getting for the movie

Ajit Shidhaye says that he is getting some amazing response from the fans, he adds it is too early to pass any sort of judgement but till now he is getting some beautiful comments for his character who has no dialogues, the actor also revealed that initially his character were having few dialogues but he requested the director Rajkumar Santoshi to not to give any dialogues to his characters, it was very great of director Rajkumar Santoshi that he had listened to him and has not given any dialogues to his character. The actor also says that he is getting responses saying that the movie is quite balanced and it is not all taking anyone side which is the beauty.

Ajit Shidhaye on the shooting experience

Ajit Shidhaye says that has an actor the entire shooting experience was quite fulfilling, it was a great experience collaborating with one of the finest directors Rajkumar Santoshi who is an institution, there were many times that Rajkumar Santosh have enacted many screens to different actors and he adds many don’t know that Rajkumar Santoshi is a very good actor.

ALSO READ –  From Ranbir Kapoor getting angry at a fan, to Pathaan's historic collection, here are some of the trending news for the day

Ajit Shidhaye on types of characters he looks forward to do

Ajit Shidhaye says that he has always been hungry as an actor, and says he is very looking forward to do different types of characters, he is looking forward to do some unpredictable characters or grey characters, he is also willing to do some comedy characters.

What are your views on the actor Ajit Shidhaye and how did you like the movie Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

ALSO READ – Can we expect Deepika Padukone in Tiger 3, here is the link from the movie Pathaan

 

RAJUKUMAR SANTOSHI Ajit Shidhaye GANDHI GODSE EK YUDH Tanisha Santoshi Bollywood News Bollywood movies ott news OTT MOVIES BOLLYWOOD TREND Digital News South Movies SOUTH MOVIE NEWS TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 01/28/2023 - 15:06

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Rupali Ganguly welcomes a new member in her family as she turns her dreams into reality; read to know more
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is one of the most loved serials on television, and it is number one on the TRP charts as the...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Hai Chahatein: Samrat and Nayan to get married like this
MUMBAI : StarPlus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adores Sargun Luthra (Preesha) and...
Bigg Boss 16: Kartik Aryan praises Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and “ Congratulates” her for this special reason
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 16 is just three weeks away from its finale and the contestants are going all out to make their...
Ranbir Kapoor’s leaked video from Animal hints at him playing a stylish gangster, fans say, “RK mania on the way!”
MUMBAI : Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor’s first look from Animal was released and fans loved it. Now a video has gone...
Rajjo: Exclusive! Rajjo lashes out at Madhumalti and Arjun, Arjun grows distant from her
MUMBAI :Rajjo, an aspiring athlete from Uttarakhand, goes through many challenges in the program. Manorama, Rajjo's...
Recent Stories
Ranbir Kapoor’s leaked video from Animal hints at him playing a stylish gangster, fans say, “RK mania on the way!”
Ranbir Kapoor’s leaked video from Animal hints at him playing a stylish gangster, fans say, “RK mania on the way!”

Latest Video

Related Stories
Ranbir Kapoor’s leaked video from Animal hints at him playing a stylish gangster, fans say, “RK mania on the way!”
Ranbir Kapoor’s leaked video from Animal hints at him playing a stylish gangster, fans say, “RK mania on the way!”
'Pathaan' makes history, collects Rs 219.6 cr worldwide in two days
'Pathaan' makes history, collects Rs 219.6 cr worldwide in two days
Exclusive! Bigg Boss 16 contestant Priyanka Chahar Choudhary roped in for the movie Dunki?
Exclusive! Bigg Boss 16 contestant Priyanka Chahar Choudhary roped in for the movie Dunki?
'Tridev' Fame Sonam Makes A comeback!
'Tridev' Fame Sonam Makes A comeback!
"What is she wearing on her wedding, this is not at all an appropriate dress" netizens on Masaba's wedding dress
"What is she wearing on her wedding, this is not at all an appropriate dress" netizens on Masaba's wedding dress
Can we expect Deepika Padukone in Tiger 3, here is the link from the movie Pathaan
Can we expect Deepika Padukone in Tiger 3? Here is the link from the movie Pathaan