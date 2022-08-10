“I have requested Rajkumar Santoshi to give no dialogues to my character” Ajit Shidhaye

MUMBAI :Actor Ajit Shidhaye has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with his beautiful acting contribution, we have seen some beautiful characters coming from the side of the actor and getting all the love from the fans. The actor is currently getting some amazing response for his recently released movie titled Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh which is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar actor Ajit Shidhaye spoke in detail about the love he is getting for the movie and also on his shooting experience.

Ajit Shidhaye on the love he is getting for the movie

Ajit Shidhaye says that he is getting some amazing response from the fans, he adds it is too early to pass any sort of judgement but till now he is getting some beautiful comments for his character who has no dialogues, the actor also revealed that initially his character were having few dialogues but he requested the director Rajkumar Santoshi to not to give any dialogues to his characters, it was very great of director Rajkumar Santoshi that he had listened to him and has not given any dialogues to his character. The actor also says that he is getting responses saying that the movie is quite balanced and it is not all taking anyone side which is the beauty.

Ajit Shidhaye on the shooting experience

Ajit Shidhaye says that has an actor the entire shooting experience was quite fulfilling, it was a great experience collaborating with one of the finest directors Rajkumar Santoshi who is an institution, there were many times that Rajkumar Santosh have enacted many screens to different actors and he adds many don’t know that Rajkumar Santoshi is a very good actor.

Ajit Shidhaye on types of characters he looks forward to do

Ajit Shidhaye says that he has always been hungry as an actor, and says he is very looking forward to do different types of characters, he is looking forward to do some unpredictable characters or grey characters, he is also willing to do some comedy characters.

