Exclusive! “I just loved the Telugu version and wanted to be the part of the Hindi remake” Saurabh V Pandey on his movie Jersey

MUMBAI: Actor Saurabh V Pandey has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with his amazing acting contribution. The actor who was seen in the projects like Atkan Chatkan, Jersey, Lipstick Under My Burkha and others no doubt always looks forward to do something different. The actor is currently getting some amazing response for his recently released movie Jersey which has Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur in the leading role.

While interacting with TellyChakkar actor Saurabh V Pandey spoke in detail about how he became the part of the movie and on the response he is getting for the movie and his character.

Saurabh V Pandey on the response of the movie

Saurabh says that he never expected that he would get humongous response from the fans for his character. He is getting some beautiful comments on his social media handle for his character Ravinder Singh in the movie. He is thanking all the audience for all the love and comments, Saurabh adds that people are also loving the onscreen partnership of the actor with Shahid Kapoor.

Saurabh V Pandey on being the part of the movie Jersey

Saurabh said when he saw the Telugu version he just loved the movie and when he came to know that the movie is going to be remade in Hindi, he wanted to be the part of the movie. Because he just love cricket and acting also, so this was the best opportunity for him, the actor contacted the casting department and this is how he was the part of the movie

Saurabh V Pandey on the shooting experience

Saurabh says that he has been a fan of Shahid Kapoor for his amazing dance and acting, when he was on the set for the first day he was very nervous to meet the actor. But when he met Shahid Kapoor who was very casual and made him so comfortable, all his nervousness went off and it was a great shoot with the actor. Saurabh says that Shahid Kapoor was very caring throughout the shooting experience and he is very humble and down to earth as a person.

