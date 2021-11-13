Exclusive! "I kept on pinching myself as it was a dream come true moment for me" Mahima Makwana on her Bollywood debut with the movie Antim

MUMBAI: Mahima Makwana has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing acting contribution in the television world and now the actress is all set to make her first step in Bollywood industry with her upcoming movie titled Antim along with Aayush Sharma and Salman Khan which is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar.

Team TellyChakkar got an exclusive chance to speak with the actress Mahima Makwana with regards to her movie and her character

Mahima Makwana on her experience working with Salman Khan and Mahesh Manjrekar

Mahima Makwana expressed her excitement and revealed that it was a great experience collaborating with this fabulous bunch of talented people, it was indeed a dream come true moment for her and she was actually pinching her self to believe that her dream of coming on big screen is actually happening. Mahima Makwana also says that it was a great learning experience which was coming from Salman Khan and Mahesh Manjrekar. She has been huge fan of Salman Khan and Mahesh Manjrekar and collaborating with them was such a big opportunity for her and she just want to make the best out of it.

Mahima Makwana on her character

As we can see from the trailer the actress will be seen playing the role of a chaiwali in the movie who is seen opposite to Aayush Sharma. Throwing some light on her character actress Mahima says that the name of her character is Manda who is a Fearless girl and who takes stand for right things. On preparation for her character Mahima says that she was casted for the movie just two days before the shooting so she didn't had much time to prepare for her character but she kept on reading the script and understanding the character.

Mahima Makwana on working with Aayush Sharma

Mahima Makwana says that it was an amazing experience working with Aayush Sharma this was his second movie and she had a great comfort level with him. The actress also says that her character Manda is someone who surrender to him completely and that capturing of emotions in the eyes was very important for her and this indeed was seen in the song and the movie.

No doubt what we can see from the trailer the actress will be having much more to offer in the movie. The movie Antim is all set for theatrical release on 26th November.

