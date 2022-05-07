Exclusive! “I really hope that the topic of the movie becomes a part of the conversation” Tushar Pandey on his upcoming movie Titu Ambani

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, actor Tushar Pandey spoke in detail about his upcoming movie Titu Ambani, where he also spoke about the shooting experience with Deepika Singh Goyal

Tushar Pandey

MUMBAI: Actor Tushar Pandey has been winning the hearts of the fans over time with his amazing acting contribution, we have seen some amazing characters coming from the side of the actor and getting all the love from the fans. The actor is now all set to be seen in an upcoming movie titled Titu Ambani which also has Deepika Singh Goyal along with him.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, actor Tushar Pandey spoke in detail about his upcoming movie where he also said how important and relevant the movie is for today's time.

Tushar Pandey on his movie and his character

Tushar Pandey says he is playing the character Titu who wants to become Ambani, this movie is a journey of a boy to a man., and how a girl who comes into his life changes his life completely is something amazingly shown in the movie. This is a fun-filled family entertainer with a beautiful message.

Tushar Pandey on how relevant and important the movie is

Tushar Pandey says that there is a very deep message in the movie and they have tried to put the same with the guy’s point of view, the movie throws light on how a girl who wants to work after marriage and wants to take care of her parents and how the society reacts is something amazingly shown in the movie. The actor adds he really hopes this becomes a part of the conversation after the movie.

Tushar Pandey on his shooting experience

Tushar Pandey says it was a great experience shooting with one of the finest actresses, Deepika Singh Goyal, there has been a lot of rehearsal process and during this process, they got to know each other very well and there was a comfort level working with her. They have completed the movie in 30 days and the bond they share can be seen on the screen. On the other hand, he says working with Raghubir Yadav, one of the finest talents in the acting industry was a great experience. He is one such actor who can take a scene in any direction.

No doubt the trailer of the movie is already getting some amazing responses from the fans and we look forward to seeing what the actor has to offer with this upcoming movie which is all set to hit the big screen on 8th July.

Latest Video