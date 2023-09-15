Exclusive! “I really want to take up challenging characters that truly intrigue me and take me on a journey as an actor” - Chaitanya Choudhury

During an exclusive interaction with Tellychakkar, actor Chaitanya Choudhury spoke in detail about the types of characters he wants to play and also on the high points and the USP of the movie Sukhee.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 09/20/2023 - 19:35
movie_image: 
Chaitanya

MUMBAI: Actor Chaitanya Choudhury has been winning the hearts of the fans and grabbing the attention of them with his beautiful acting contribution. The actor, who has been seen and loved in television industry for quite some time, is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movies Sukhee, which has Shilpa Shetty in the leading role.

During an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, actor Chaitanya Choudhury spoke in detail about types of characters he wants to play and also on the high points and the USP of the movie Sukhee.

What can be the high points and the USP of the movie?

Chaitanya Choudhury says, “The high points of the film are the brilliant performances, the catchy one liners and the emotional moments in the film. This film will make you both laugh and cry … a Fantastic ride for the entire family. The USP of the film is the script”. 

What types of characters do you want to explore in the coming time which were never offered to you?

Chaitanya Choudhury adds, “I would like to explore all kinds of challenging characters that will truly intrigue me and take me on a journey as an actor”

Also read – Exclusive! Every year something good transpires before Bappa arrives home: Daisy Shah

From television to Bollywood, how will you define your journey and would you love to do television again, or focus on just Bollywood and OTT? 

Chaitanya Choudhury says, “The journey has been eventful. It’s a dream to be cast as a lead in a major Hindi film. Currently my focus is on OTT and films”

What are your views on actor Chaitanya Choudhury and how excited are you for the movie? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar. 

Also read : Audience perspective! “Would love to see Narmada in Spy Universe” netizens demands Jawan actress Nayanthara to be in Spy Universe

Chaitanya Choudhury Chaitanya Choudhury fans Sukhee Shilpa Shetty Sonal Joshi bollywood interviews Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 09/20/2023 - 19:35

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha wedding: Stunning photos of bride and groom from ardas ceremony
MUMBAI: The initial photos from one of Parineeti Chopra's several pre-wedding events show her looking gorgeous in pink...
Shiv Shakti- Tap Tyaag Taandav: Surprising! Lord Shiva agrees to marry Goddess Parvati
MUMBAI: COLORS' new magnum opus show, ‘Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Taandav’ delves into the first love story of the...
Pushpa Impossible: Oh No! Rashi faces embarrassment in front of everyone
MUMBAI:lSony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit. The...
Dil Diyaan Gallaan: Aww! Disha and Veer catch Amrita’s dupatta
Dhruv Tara: Oh No! Dhruv loses his eyesight
MUMBAI: Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different...
Exclusive! “Roshesh Sarabhai is very special for me, it is Immortal and legend” Rajesh Kumar
MUMBAI: Actor Rajesh Kumar is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actors in the acting space, with his...
Recent Stories
Parineeti
Wow! Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha wedding: Stunning photos of bride and groom from ardas ceremony
Latest Video
Related Stories
Parineeti
Wow! Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha wedding: Stunning photos of bride and groom from ardas ceremony
Pavleen
Exclusive! “The movie has something for everyone which will be loved by them” Pavleen Gujral on her movie Sukhee
Arijit
Arijit Singh works his soulful magic yet again in ‘Oonchi Oonchi Deewarein’ from Yaariyan 2! Song out now!
Salman Khan
Wow! Salman Khan’s Chulbul Pandey to enter Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe?
Nayanthara
Audience perspective! “Would love to see Narmada in Spy Universe” netizens demands Jawan actress Nayanthara to be in Spy Universe
Jacqueline
Wow! Jacqueline Fernandez seen holidaying with Selena Gomez, see viral pics