Exclusive! “I really want to take up challenging characters that truly intrigue me and take me on a journey as an actor” - Chaitanya Choudhury

MUMBAI: Actor Chaitanya Choudhury has been winning the hearts of the fans and grabbing the attention of them with his beautiful acting contribution. The actor, who has been seen and loved in television industry for quite some time, is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movies Sukhee, which has Shilpa Shetty in the leading role.

During an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, actor Chaitanya Choudhury spoke in detail about types of characters he wants to play and also on the high points and the USP of the movie Sukhee.

What can be the high points and the USP of the movie?

Chaitanya Choudhury says, “The high points of the film are the brilliant performances, the catchy one liners and the emotional moments in the film. This film will make you both laugh and cry … a Fantastic ride for the entire family. The USP of the film is the script”.

What types of characters do you want to explore in the coming time which were never offered to you?

Chaitanya Choudhury adds, “I would like to explore all kinds of challenging characters that will truly intrigue me and take me on a journey as an actor”

From television to Bollywood, how will you define your journey and would you love to do television again, or focus on just Bollywood and OTT?

Chaitanya Choudhury says, “The journey has been eventful. It’s a dream to be cast as a lead in a major Hindi film. Currently my focus is on OTT and films”

