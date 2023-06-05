Exclusive! “I want to become a producer and have no interest in acting or direction” - Naren Bansal

MUMBAI: Casting director Naren Bansal has contributed to the Bollywood industry over the time with his beautiful casting in several movies like Vadh, which was immensely loved by the fans and audience.

During the exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, casting director Naren Bansal spoke in detail about his journey and also on how important the casting is for any project.

Naren Bansal on his journey

Naren Bansal says that becoming a casting director was never the part of plan. He did theatre for 10 years and came to Mumbai with the intention of doing something in the industry, but nothing in specific. He later joined the casting agency and he learned many things and over the time, which is how he became a casting director. Naren Bansal also says that acting is not a his plan, but he intends to become a producer. He is currently working on his project as the producer and expresses that he has zero interest in direction as well.

Naren Bansal on the importance of casting in any project

Naren Bansal says that it is very much important to have a perfect cast for a particular project, whether it is a web series or a movie. If there is superstar in a particular project, everyone will watch the movie on the face value of the superstar. But, the important part is to cast the supporting actors, who will be suitable for the movie. We have seen many movies running on the basis of the supporting cast. Hence, casting is very important. Giving an example, he adds that Gangs of Wasseypur is one of the best examples of a perfect casting, which is why Mukesh Chhabra is a brand today.

ALSO READ – Exclusive! Mithun Chakraborty’s son Namashi Chakraborty on why he is not spotted at parties like other star kids, “Where I get spotted or how many parties I attend is boring”

Naren Bansal on his upcoming project

Naren Bansal says that currently, he is on Cloud 9 as his casting in the movie Vadh is getting some amazing response from the fans and audience. He is coming up with his next as a producer titled Mirch Masala and at the same time, he completed the casting of a short film titled, It's Okay Mom.

What are your views on this? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – Kya Baat Hai! This is how Alia Bhatt managed to stay away from her 6 months old daughter Raha for 4 days following her Met Gala debut