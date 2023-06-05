Exclusive! “I want to become a producer and have no interest in acting or direction” - Naren Bansal

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, casting director Naren Bansal spoke in detail about his journey and also the importance of casting in any particular project.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 05/06/2023 - 19:02
movie_image: 
Naren Bansal

MUMBAI:  Casting director Naren Bansal has contributed to the Bollywood industry over the time with his beautiful casting in several movies like Vadh, which was immensely loved by the fans and audience.

During the exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, casting director Naren Bansal spoke in detail about his journey and also on how important the casting is for any project.

Naren Bansal on his journey

Naren Bansal says that becoming a casting director was never the part of plan. He did theatre for 10 years and came to Mumbai with the intention of doing something in the industry, but nothing in specific. He later joined the casting agency and he learned many things and over the time, which is how he became a casting director. Naren Bansal also says that acting is not a his plan, but he intends to become a producer. He is currently working on his project as the producer and expresses that he has zero interest in direction as well. 

Naren Bansal on the importance of casting in any project

Naren Bansal says that it is very much important to have a perfect cast for a particular project, whether it is a web series or a movie. If there is superstar in a particular project, everyone will watch the movie on the face value of the superstar. But, the important part is to cast the supporting actors, who will be suitable for the movie. We have seen many movies running on the basis of the supporting cast. Hence, casting is very important. Giving an example, he adds that Gangs of Wasseypur is one of the best examples of a perfect casting, which is why Mukesh Chhabra is a brand today. 

ALSO READ – Exclusive! Mithun Chakraborty’s son Namashi Chakraborty on why he is not spotted at parties like other star kids, “Where I get spotted or how many parties I attend is boring”

Naren Bansal on his upcoming project

Naren Bansal says that currently, he is on Cloud 9 as his casting in the movie Vadh is getting some amazing response from the fans and audience. He is coming up with his next as a producer titled Mirch Masala and at the same time, he completed the casting of a short film titled, It's Okay Mom.

What are your views on this? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar. 

ALSO READ – Kya Baat Hai! This is how Alia Bhatt managed to stay away from her 6 months old daughter Raha for 4 days following her Met Gala debut

NAREN BANSAL NAREN BANSAL MOVIES VADH casting director Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 05/06/2023 - 19:02

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Fight to Right! It’s Virat vs. Sai, The latter finally breaks silence
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatni: Shocking twist! Pratiksha gets the police support, and threatens to put Mandeep in jail!
MUMBAI: Colors TV has come up with yet another interesting show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - Dharam Patni, starring Fahmaan...
Part 2 of Anil Kapoor-starrer OTT series 'The Night Manager' drops on June 30
MUMBAI :Part 2 of the streaming series 'The Night Manager', which is the Hindi-language adaptation of the eponymous...
Dino James to perform death-defying stunts as he joins 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'
MUMBAI :Popular rapper Dino James will be seen performing stunts in the upcoming season of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' Season...
Exclusive! Uorfi Javed reveals where she gets her inspiration from and why headlines don’t bother her, says “if journalism has lost its meaning in today’s day..”, Read For the Full Story!
MUMBAI: Urofi Javed has been grabbing a lot of eyeballs for her unconventional dressing style. She is known for her out...
Miss Universe finalist Sienna Weir dies following horse riding accident
MUMBAI :Miss Universe finalist Sienna Weir has died at the age of 23 following a horse riding accident at Windsor Polo...
Recent Stories
Shaan
Singer Shaan to make his acting debut with musical 'Music School'
Latest Video
Related Stories
Shah Rukh Khan
Interesting! From why Jawan got postponed to what’s the secret of his thick hair, Shah Rukh Khan answers all the questions during #AskSRK
Alia Bhatt
Kya Baat Hai! This is how Alia Bhatt managed to stay away from her 6 months old daughter Raha for 4 days following her Met Gala debut
Jawan
FINALLY! Release date of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan announced
Namashi Chakraborty
Exclusive! Mithun Chakraborty’s son Namashi Chakraborty on why he is not spotted at parties like other star kids, “Where I get spotted or how many parties I attend is boring”
Adah Sharma
Kya Baat Hai! Before The Kerala Story, Adah Sharma left a mark with her performances in these movies
performance
“I have never seen a Bollywood dancer like you”, says judge Terence Lewis for contestant Shivam Wankhede’s performance on 'India's Best Dancer 3'