Exclusive! “I want to do all types of cinema in different languages that add value to narrative” Girija Oak

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 09/11/2023 - 20:16
Girija Oak

MUMBAI: Actress Girija Oak is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses in the acting space, we have seen and loved the actress Girija Oak in movies of different languages and creating a strong mark in the hearts of the fans. She is currently getting a lot of love for her movie Jawan.

During the exclusive interview with Tellychakkar actress Girija Oak spoke on types of roles she looks forward to do and also on her upcoming projects

On asking about types of character she looks forward to do, she says she wants to different types of roles and does not want to restrict her talent and skills to limited roles, as an actor she says she is hungry for good stories and good roles and want to do different and challenging types of roles that will add value to her skills and to the narrative of the project. For her language is never the barrier and wants to work in good content across languages.

On her upcoming projects actress Girija Oak shares she has the movie The Vaccine War which will releasing soon and she has movie which release soon, she really say anything on the movie but she is really excited to share movie with the fans soon. She also has few theatre shows in the pipeline, the actress says she never can go away from the theatres and she has few shows in Mumbai and Delhi.

What are your views on the actress Girija Oak and how did you like her in the movie Jawan, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

