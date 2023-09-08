Exclusive! “I was very shocked when the movie was given ‘A’ certificate” - Pankaj Tripathi on OMG 2

During a recent media interaction, Pankaj Tripathi spoke in detail about his upcoming movie OMG 2 and also on the movie getting an 'A' certificate.
MUMBAI: Actor Pankaj Tripathi is no doubt one of the most loved and versatile actors we have in the acting space. With his beautiful craft and amazing contribution, he has created a strong fan base who always looks forward to the upcoming projects of the actor.

Pankaj Tripathi is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie OMG 2, which also has Akshay Kumar along with Yami Gautam. During a recent media interaction, the actor spoke about his upcoming movie.

As we all know, movie OMG 2 got an 'A' certificate from the censor, on which actor Pankaj Tripathi says that he is just an actor and he has no control on certification of the movie. But, he adds that he was shocked when the movie was given an 'A' certificate. 

The actor said that he really wanted the age group of 12 to 18 to watch the movie because of the message related to the sex education, which will not be possible because of the 'A' certification. 

On collaborating with actor Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi says that he is a one of a kind of an actor and he is one such name who always selects projects related to social issues, which are depicted in a very entertaining manner.

Throwing some light on his character, Pankaj Tripathi says that he will be seen playing the character of a believer of God. But, something tragic happens in his life, after which his life changes completely. What follows, will definitely be loved by the fans.

Indeed, the trailer of the movie is already getting a big thumbs up from the fans and audience. We look forward to the movie, which is all set to hit the big screens on 11th August.

What are your views on actor Pankaj Tripathi and how excited are you to watch him in the movie OMG 2? Do let us know in the comment section below.

