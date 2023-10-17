Exclusive! "It is a different world created in the movie which has a different dose of action" Tiger Shroff on his movie Ganapath

MUMBAI: Tiger Shroff is indeed one of the most loved and followed actors we have in today's time, the actor is currently grabbing the attention of the fans and making headlines because of his upcoming movie Ganapath which is all set to hit the big screen. This upcoming mass masala entertainer is directed by Queen and Super 30 director Vikas Behl, and it also has Kriti Sanon and Amitabh Bachchan in the leading role.

The movie is about to hit the big screen but before that today there was a grand press conference which was held in Mumbai and was attended by the actor Tiger Shroff where the actor poke in detail about the movie and on working with legendary actor and megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Tiger Shroff says that Ganapath is a completely different movie, there is a different world which is created in the movie and there is a different dose of action sequences which he has done for the movie which is completely different from his previous other movies, the actor adds that it is a beautiful love story which has the touch of futuristic, the makers have try to do something different and something unique. Also the scale of the movie is very grand and definitely fans will have a great time when they will see the movie.

Also read -Celebration! Here's everything you don't want to miss from actress Hema Malini's grand birthday celebration, check it out

The actor says that unfortunately he does not have any scenes with the megastar Amitabh Bachchan but being in the same film where he is, is a big privilege and Honour for him.

Indeed the trailer and the teaser has already got a big Thumbs Up from the fans and audience, and we look forward to see what the makers and the actor has to offer with the movie Ganapath which is all set to hit the big screen on 20th October.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also read-What! "She is looking same like Esha Deol" netizens react on the latest photoshoot of actress Kiara Advani