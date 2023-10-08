Exclusive! “It has been 5 years since I have watched a movie in theatres, meri movie dekhunga” - Pearl V Puri

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie Yaariyan 2 has been the talk of the town ever since the movie was in the making. Today, the teaser and the first glimpse of the movie is out and it was launched during the press conference which was held in Mumbai. It was attended by the entire cast, along with the producers and director of the movie.

Present in the event were the entire cast, which includes names like Divya Khosla Kumar, Yash Dasgupta, Meezaan Jaffrey, Pearl V Puri, with the director Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru. It was also attended by the producer Bhushan Kumar.

During the media interaction, actress Divya Khosla Kumar says that Radhika and Vinay definitely knows to bring the best out of her, whether it is a music video or the movie. Fans will get to see a different side of the actress and she is really happy and excited to share the movie with them on 20th October.

Meezaan Jaffrey says that director Radhika and Vinay are the names of perfection. Talking about the running sequence which was shown in the teaser, the actor says that it was done with a lot of perfection. The directors wanted the train and the bus at the same time. It was a very well coordinated shot. He is really glad and happy that the directors gave him a running short, just like Tom Cruise.

On the other hand, Pearl V Puri, who will be seen playing a major character in the movie, says that his character in the is of Bajrang aka Bajju. While playing the character, he has almost became like him. Since 5 years, he has not seen a single movie in theatres because he was waiting for his movie. Now, his wait will finally be over and he will watch this movie as the first one in five years.

No doubt, movie Yaariyan 2 definitely promises to throw light on the beautiful relationship of friends and siblings. We look forward to what the makers have to offer with this movie, which is all set to hit the big screens on 20th October.

