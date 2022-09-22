Exclusive! "It is the power of word of mouth and the response was quite shocking and surprising for all of us" Nikhil Siddhartha

MUMBAI: Karthikeya 2, a movie which is running successfully all over the nation and the reason is word of mouth, the movie is breaking all the box office record and it is getting some humongous response from the critics and the fans.

in an exclusive interaction with Tellychakkar the leading Man of the movie Nikhil Siddhartha spoke in detail about the response has been getting and types of movies he is looking forward to do as now the responsibility has been increased.

Nikhil Siddhartha on the response he has been getting

Nikhil said that it is the power of word of mouth because of which the movie became so big and the response is very shocking and surprising for every cast and crew member because the team has done less promotion but the movie has went to the different level and that is because of the audience power.

Nikhil on one compliment which has touched his heart

Nikhil said that he has been getting some beautiful response and comments all over the social media for the movie, right from the Bollywood celebrities to the fans and audience, but there is one comment which has actually touch his heart and that was coming from an old lady who told the actor that thank you for making such a brilliant movie and she has loved and she started crying while saying this, the actor that particular moment realise that the movie has touched the People's heart and it is the best compliment he has received with regards to the movie.

Nikhil on selecting different types of project after the blockbuster Karthikeya 2

Nikhil said that it is now a very big responsibility on his shoulder as now people have started trusting him and he believes that he is looking forward to do different types of movies in different genres. Nikhil also says that he believe if a movie is made with heart it will directly connect to the People's heart and he is looking forward to do such scripts.

