Chup review! An engaging thriller with few potholes

MUMBAI: Ever since the trailer of the movie Chup was out, the fans were eagerly looking forward to the movie, as the trailer promised an engaging thriller. Written and directed by R Balki, this thriller stars some amazing talents like Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan, and Shreya Dhanwatary. No doubt the flame maker R. Balki always comes up with something unique and different. This time also, we will get to see something out of the box.

The movie is premised in Mumbai, where a series of murders are happening. The target of the serial killer is none other than the movie critics of the town. Who this killer is, and what he is trying to portray is something beautifully drawn in this thriller which has a few references to Guru Dutt movies and songs.

The screenplay of the movie is power packed and keeps you engaged till the last scene. On the other hand, the direction given by R. Balki is a treat to watch.

Every actor present in the movie is a treat to watch, especially Dulquer Salmaan. He is no doubt an actor par excellence, and he has pushed the envelope far this time. Dulquer Salmaan has beautifully portrayed his character, and it is overall, a Dulquer Salmaan show. On the other hand, it is amazing to see Sunny Deol after a long gap. Sunny Deol was also too good as the intense police officer who is investigating the murder mystery. Shreya Dhanwanthary looks gorgeous throughout the movie, and is indeed one of the most promising actresses in the upcoming days. It is also refreshing to watch Pooja Bhatt in the movie.

Talking about the positive point of the movie, it has to be the presentation and the execution. We may have seen many murder mysteries, but this one is something out of the box and unique in terms of execution. As mentioned earlier, each actor’s performances are a treat to watch, especially Dulquer Salmaan. The movie has been edited and directed, beautifully, through and through. The way the murders are committed is something different and never seen before. Also, some of the references and the music are taken from the late actor Guru Dutt. His movies are poetry to the ears, and while watching this movie, it enhances your movie-watching experience.

The movie has a few negative aspects where the screenplay drops a bit in between. The love story portion between Dulquer Salmaan and Shreya Dhanwanthary was a bit long, and should have been trimmed a tad. No doubt, Sunny Deol is one of the versatile actors in the Bollywood industry. The actor has performed very well, but has been underused in the movie.

Having said these things, no doubt Chup is one of the most engaging thrillers made in recent times. If you are a thriller movie enthusiast, this one's for you.

TellyChakkar goes with 3.5/5 for Chup.

If you have seen the movie, do let us know your review in the comment section below.

