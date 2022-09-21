Audience perspective! After the failure of Jersey and Cuttputlli will the remake Vikram Vedha live up to the audience expectation?

Vikram Vedha is all set to hit the big screens in a couple of weeks and what do you think will be the future of this other South remakes after Jersey and Cuttputlli

 

MUMBAI: Ever since the trailer of the movie Vikram Vedha has been out, the fans are eagerly looking forward to seeing Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in action mode. Vikram Vedha as we all know is the official remake of the Tamil movie with the same name which had R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the leading roles.

No doubt what R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi did in the original version was immensely loved by the fans and audience and the movie is definitely remembered till today by them.

Fans of Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan are excited because they are going to see their favourite actors in a never seen before avatar. Earlier we have seen a few remakes, which have flopped at the box office of India. Movie Jersey, which had Shahid Kapoor in the leading role, flopped at the box office and one of the reasons is that the Hindi version of the Telugu movie was freely available on YouTube and was very popular in Hindi belt too.

Also, the same we have seen with the movie Cuttputlli which had Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh in the leading role, the original version of the movie Ratsassan is freely available on YouTube and the Hindi movie could not create the buzz as required.

The upcoming movie Vikram Vedha which is again a remake of a South blockbuster do you think will it live up to its Expectations, because the hindi version of the original movie is freely available on YouTube once again.

What do you think will be the future of the movie Vikram Vedha? 

Do let us know in the comments section below.

Vikram Vedha is all set to hit the big screen on 30th September.

