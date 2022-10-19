EXCLUSIVE! Jaideep Singh roped in for Rajshri Productions' next; starring Sunny deol’s younger son Rajveer Deol

MUMBAI : Rajshri Productions is known for making simple and family-oriented dramas. It started its journey way back in 1947 and has been the epitome of making family drama films. The audience has always loved a power packed Sooraj Barjartya film.

The production house is back with another power pack film with a fresh set of faces and a new director.

The title is yet to be announced. The cast includes the debut of Sunny Deol’s younger son, Rajveer Deol and Poonam Dhillon’s daughter, Paloma Dhillon.

The film will be the debut direction of Sooraj Barjartya’s son, Avnish Barjartya.

The film is said to be a coming-of-age love story that explores modern relationships set against the backdrop of a lavish destination wedding.

As per sources, Jaideep Singh has been roped in to play Paloma’s father in the film. He is said to play a pivotal role.

Jaideep Singh is known for Rudra: The Edge of Darkness. He was much appreciated for his performance on the show. He was also a part of a Dangal TV show.

The film is Avnish’s take on millennial relationships and their complexities and simplicities. Rajshri is known to launch newcomers. In its 75 years of legacy, Rajshri has given successful breaks to many known stars today. With Rajveer and Paloma starring in Avnish’s film, this legacy will be taken forward.

