Exclusive! Jasleen Singh on importance of mental health, "...it's important to talk about it..."

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Mon, 03/04/2024 - 06:15
movie_image: 
Jasleen Singh

MUMBAI : ADHD is a short film based on Mental Health awareness. The film was a Youtube release on Content Keedas YouTube channel. The cast of the movie includes Arsheen Namdar, Jasleen Singh and Nilu Kohli.

The movie is directed by Shivankar Arora, written by Shipra Arora and produced by Content Ka Keeda Films. Shipra Arora and Shivankar Arora are also the owner of the channel.

We don’t get to see a lot of movies focusing on the subject that we get to see her, which makes it even more important for the audience to watch. The short film released a few days ago and has already got likes above a lac.

In an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar, Jasleen Singh talked about the importance of mental health, desired actor, director and much more.

Opinion on importance of mental health

On this, Jasleen Singh said that mental health is important and if someone has an issue, then it's important to talk about it and take a counselling session because if we are unaware about the matter, mental health takes a back seat as we tend to ignore it and don't talk about it but we are supposed to talk about it and get to the root of the matter in order to feel better.

Work life balance

On this, Jasleen Singh said that he goes for shoots, dubbing and manages his studies as well. He revealed how he studies during lunch break in shoots right after going through the scripts. In case of dubbing, he used to finish his exams and go for dubbing. He added that he has shot for a serial earlier where he managed his studies this way.

Desired actor and director

On this, Jasleen Singh said that he wishes to work with Salman Khan and Sidharth Malhotra. In terms of directors, he would like to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and would be a proud moment to shoot with him.

This was our conversation with Jasleen Singh. Tell us what you think about the short film, in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

 

 

 

 

About Author

